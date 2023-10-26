FCT: I won’t be distracted by lies – Wike tells Muslim, Christian leaders

The FCT Minister said this when he received a delegation of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), led by His Eminence, Most Reverend Daniel Okoh and the Committee of League of Imams Initiative, led by its Chairman, Imam Tajudeen Adigun on separate courtesy visits to the FCTA on Wednesday.

So, when a leader has emerged, leave your own personal views and pray for him because if he fails, the country has failed. Pray for him so that he will succeed. When he succeeds, the country will succeed”, he said. The Minister also pledged commitment of the FCT Administration for the continuous maintenance of the National Christian Center and Abuja National Mosque which have been declared as national monuments.

