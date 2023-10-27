FCTA, Susan-Buffett Foundation To Improve Healthcare Services

Wike made this known yesterday when the minister of Health, Dr Ali Pate, the vice president for Global Programmes at the Susan-Buffett Foundation, Prof. Seniat Fisseha and the executive secretary, of National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Muyi Aina paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja.

The minister while emphasising President Bola Tinubu’s health initiative which is centered on improving population health outcomes, said the FCT Administration would be delighted to partner with the Susan Buffett Foundation to improve primary healthcare provision in the FCT, especially in the area of maternal health services.

"We are delighted and we want to partner with you. We are ready to move together to see that this is achieved. I thank God that Mr President has approved the initiative, so it would be a statewide thing. So, we will take it up from here. The issue of maternal health is very key to us, so we sincerely welcome you," he said.Earlier, the vice president for Global Programmes at the Susan Buffett Foundation, Prof. headtopics.com

Fisseha, who noted that Nigeria, unfortunately, has one of the largest maternal mortalities in the world, said the Foundation is ready to deploy resources in the FCT Healthcare system to score significant gains in the short term.Banks in Nigeria can now refund and take customers seriously, write a review regarding your experience and watch their management take instant action. Start now.

