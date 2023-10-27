Olowere: Clerics, senator others gather in Ibadan to bid popular pastor farewell [PHOTOS]

Our correspondent reports that prominent Christian clerics on Friday gathered in Ibadan for the Christian Wake keep and service of songs organised in honour of the popular prophet. Among the clerics at the event held at the main bow of Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Adamasingba Ibadan are; President of Christ Apostolic Church Nigeria and Overseas, Pastor Samuel Oladele, his predecessor, Pastor Abraham Akinosun and the General Evangelist of CAC, Pastor Hezekiah Oladeji.

Dada, while advising Christians to move closer to God, noted that everything acquired in life by man will become vanity one day. He described the late pastor as a man who used his life to serve God and humanity. 'There is nothing in this world because all these things we are seeing are for the meantime. The moment God commands death to take life, it takes it immediately'.

