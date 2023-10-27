CAN reveals next line of action after Supreme Court’s judgement

In a statement after the judgement on Thursday, the CAN chairman in Kaduna, Rev John Joseph Hayab, appealled to Nigerians to unite and build a stronger country with the new administration.

“Now that our highest court has ruled according to our laws, any unhealthy debate and character assassination amongst political parties and supporters of political office seekers should stop and give room for healing, restoration and Unity for development,” Hayab said.

He urged Nigerians to always appreciate and respect the judiciary in the interest of peace and harmonious coexistence of the country. “No Nigerian should allow himself or herself to be used to divide the country based on political differences, but unite and support the person the Supreme Court has confirmed for development to thrive in the country.” headtopics.com

Rev Hayab enjoined citizens to unite in love as they support the Tinubu government while holding the administration accountable to ensure good governance.Labour Party asks Tinubu to sack female minister ‘for not concentrating on her duties’

