BREAKING: Elder Erukaa killed by abductors in Benue

BREAKING: Elder Erukaa killed by abductors in Benue

Elder Washima Erukaa who was abducted by gunmen on the 23rd September, in his Zakibiam residence, Ukum Local Government area ofgathered from a reliable member of the family that the kidnappers informed them that Erukaa, who is 80 years died in hands of his captors and has since been buried.

