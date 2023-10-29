Herdsmen kill three, injure others on Benue-Nasarawa road

No fewer than three persons and several others were injured, when herdsmen attacked travelers on Benue-Nasarawa road.

The travelers were reportedly attacked on Friday by some gun-wielding herdsmen who launched an ambush on the busy Makurdi-Lafia road near Ortese in the Guma Local Government Area of Benue State. A week ago, armed herders also ambushed and killed three Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), who went fishing in the Gwer West LGA area of

According to a report, the attackers set up an ambush on the busy Makurdi-Lafia road on Thursday evening and Friday morning, targeting innocent travellers near the Hirnyam, Pevkyaa, and Ortaver villages. Several people were said to have been wounded in the sporadic attack. headtopics.com

“Today, Friday morning, they killed another person, bringing the total fatalities to three. Regrettably, all the victims were local residents,” Waku said. Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!!

