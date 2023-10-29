Clampdown on clerics promoting inciting sermons -ECWA scribe

(ECWA), Rev Ayuba Asheshe, has called on the government to clamp down on religious leaders that indulge in promoting inflammatory sermons to cause disharmony in the country.

Asheshe, who spoke to reporters in Jos, stated that most of the security challenges facing the country could be worsened if the government does not take drastic measures to checkmate the inciting sermons or comments of religious leaders.

The cleric, however, urged the government to also monitor and take note of such individuals, in order to crack down on those that might have been identified by law enforcement agents indulging in such derogatory sermons to stop it.He also advised religious leaders in the country to conform with their callings, by preaching peace to the people, rather than making inciting statements. headtopics.com

He said religious leaders should serve as a unifying factor and be seen as uniting the people not disuniting them. Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!!

Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */ headtopics.com

NSITF to operationalise FG’seight-point agendaThe Nation Newspaper NSITF to operationalise FG'seight-point agenda Read more ⮕

NSITF to operationalise FG’seight-point agendaThe Nation Newspaper NSITF to operationalise FG'seight-point agenda Read more ⮕

SAN admonishes MWUN against shutting down of seaportsThe Nation Newspaper SAN admonishes MWUN against shutting down of seaports Read more ⮕

Kano to pay 5,500 retirees six billion naira gratuitiesThe Nation Newspaper Kano to pay 5,500 retirees six billion naira gratuities Read more ⮕

Herdsmen kill three, injure others on Benue-Nasarawa roadThe Nation Newspaper Herdsmen kill three, injure others on Benue-Nasarawa road Read more ⮕

Tinubu’s victory: Nigeria now on pathway to economic recoveryThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu's victory: Nigeria now on pathway to economic recovery – Oludare Read more ⮕