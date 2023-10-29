Kano to pay 5,500 retirees six billion naira gratuities

He averred that the immediate past administration of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje left a backlog of N40 billion in unpaid gratuities.

The governor, who had promised to clear the backlog within his two years in office, on Saturday said the decision to settle the retirees was reached at the weekly Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.

Beneficiaries of the gratuities would be retirees of lower grade levels from N1 million downwards, Yusuf said, expressing deep concern about the plight of retired civil servants who served the state well but have not been paid their entitlements.“We have a list of the beneficiaries and the money at hand. Next week we shall commence the payment without delay.“I always sleep and wake up with the issue of gratuities of retired civil servants in my mind. headtopics.com

“I frequently summon meetings with the Accountant General, Chairman Pension Trust fund, and others to assist me on the way forward. “It is in the course of this meeting that we decided to start paying those of low-grade level, whose amounts do not exceed N1 million or is little above N1 million down to like N150,000 or N250,000.“By next week, they will receive their gratuities in sha Allah. The total amount as we calculated is about N6 billion and it has since been approved by the State Executive Council,” Governor Yusuf said.

