Armed herdsmen lay ambush on Makurdi-Lafia road, kill 3, injure others

Three persons have been reportedly killed by suspected armed herdsmen in an ambush on the busy Makurdi-Lafia road around Ortese in Guma Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state.
It was gathered from a source in the area that the attackers who laid ambush on the highway Thursday evening and Friday morning around Hirnyam, Pevkyaa, and Ortaver villages also left some persons with serious injuries.
“Two of the victims died on the spot but the third person who sustained serious injuries survived and he was rushed to the hospital for treatment. “We are scared that they might take over the road again on Saturday if security is not beefed up around that axis. Those killed were not travelers on the busy road. But they might be targeting travelers on that busy road. headtopics.com
Confirming the development, the Security Secretary of Guma LGA, Mr. Christopher Waku said three persons were killed.
