2024 council election date stands – Nasarawa State Electoral Commission

Barrister Ayuba Usman Wandai, Chairman of NASIEC, made this announcement on Friday during an appearance before the committee on NASIEC, Multilateral and Community Development of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly for the assessment of its 2023 budget. Wandai outlined the timeline for the electoral process, indicating that party primaries would be conducted from January to February 2024 in preparation for the main election scheduled for August 31, 2024.

“Party primaries will be conducted from January to February, 2024,” the NASEIC boss said. He also pointed out that the tenure of the current set of elected local government officials would expire on Monday, October 7, 2024. As a result, it is important to conduct fresh elections to usher in new local government officials.

