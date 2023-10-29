Hong Kong, France-bound businessmen arrested at Abuja airport for ingesting cocaine, heroin

NDLEA said Emenike, 38, was arrested at the boarding gate of the Abuja airport on Friday 20th October during the outward clearance of passengers on Air France flight 818 to Paris, while Prince, 41, was taken into custody on Saturday 21st October while attempting to board an Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 950 to Hong Kong via Addis Ababa. This was disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday by Femi Babafemi, the NDLEA's Director of Media and Advocacy.

While 1,165.5kgs were seized in Uso, Owo LGA on Wednesday 25th October, a consignment of 691kgs was recovered from Ukugu forest in Ipele the previous day, Tuesday 24th October. The agency further disclosed that a suspect, Ifeanyi Abuguja, 32, was arrested with 87kgs of the same substance on Monday 23rd October at Agula Road, Ogbese, Akure North LGA while 253.5kgs were recovered at Ogbese market in Akure North LGA on Thursday 26th October.

