Binani, APC to appeal tribunal judgement affirming Gov Fintiri’s election

) and its candidate in the last governorship election in Adamawa State, Senator Aishatu Ahmed (Binani) have vowed to appeal a tribunal judgement on Saturday which affirmed the election of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Fintiri was earlier on Saturday affirmed by the Adamawa State governorship election petitions tribunal as the validly elected governor of the State, saying Binani was unable to prove her case against Fintiri, and that the suspended resident electoral commissioner, Hudu Ari-Yunusa, was wrong to have declared Binani winner at a time in the course of announcing results of the election.

Shuaibu said the party would liase with the national leadership to apply for the certified records of the judgement and head for the Court of Appeal, because, in his words, “This judgement is not the true reflection of Adamawa voters’ mandate.”Adamawa guber poll: Tribunal fixes hearing date for Binani Vs Fintiri case headtopics.com

“The APC in Adamawa State is no doubt focused and resolute to pursue all legal means to get our mandate,” Shuaibu said. “It’s no longer about Binani. The next step is a collective undertaking. Tribunal is just the first stage, there are the appeal and the supreme courts. We shall make the next steps known after consultations in due course, in God’s name.”

