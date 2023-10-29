‘Atiku, Obi cannot justify claims of winning 2023 elections’

Chief Ibrahim Emokpaire is a human rights and criminal justice lawyer. He contested for the national chairmanship position of the All Progressives Congress (ACN) in 2018 but eventually stepped down for Adams Oshiomhole. He has held various positions in the party right from the days of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) before it metamorphosed into the APC.

What do you make of the claim by Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that they won the 2023 presidential election? However, there were complaints about the manner the election was conducted. Against this background, how would you rate INEC’s performance in the exercise?

It is not a healthy development to have a one-party system; we need to have a viable opposition party that can suggest alternative policies and put the ruling party on its toes. Unfortunately, the PDP and the LP are just playing to the gallery, garnering support on social media by attacking personalities. They go after personal issues, and there is no single iota of opposition in them.

Governors and their deputies have continued to be at the loggerheads. What is the way out of this perennial crisis? This particular situation has demeaned the value of that particular office of the deputy governor. Today, the deputy governor is more or less like a beggar. Imagine seeing a deputy governor begging the governor openly, particularly when it is obvious that he is being unjustly treated.While many have commended the APC for its policies, others have also criticized the party for the slow implementation of its policies, especially those that affect the masses.

Some people had assumed that the APC would zone its Senate Presidency to the Southeast, but surprisingly; it went to the South-south. Would you say your party made the right decision?On this issue, there are two different schools of thought.

