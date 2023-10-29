Move from labour to favour, By Funmi Komolafe

Brethren, it’s the tenth month of the year and you have been busy with one issue or another. It’s unlikely that anyone would fold his or her arms doing nothing in ten months.
I will pass through all thy flock to day, removing from thence all the speckled and spotted cattle, and all the brown cattle among the sheep, and the spotted and speckled among the goats: and of such shall be my hire.”.
And the flocks conceived before the rods, and brought forth cattle ringstraked, speckled, and spotted”. May the Lord give you the secret to overcome every evil plan of the enemy in your life, in Jesus name.When this happened see the reaction of the sons of Laban said and the attitude of Laban. headtopics.com
Hannah was in a form of bondage. She had a rival that regularly tormented her because she was barren. It is the same principle in the spiritual world, sow nothing, and get nothing. Sow something get a bountiful harvest.Examine yourself. What are you sowing and what are your expectations?
The Holy Spirit could only have led Jacob because he was prayerful. We have no record that he served any other god except the God of his fathers. The God of Abraham and Isaac.Her vow was so significant that Pastor Eli also couldn’t ignore her. headtopics.com
Nigeria Headlines
Presidential Election Now Behind Us, Let’s Move Nigeria ForwardHe acknowledged the challenging economic times faced by Nigeria and emphasised President Tinubu’s commitment to being a president for all Nigerians, Read more ⮕