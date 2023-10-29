Join hands with Tinubu, APGA,LP faction tell Atiku, Obi

LP chair sacks aides after apex court’s judgment( APGA), and the Lamidi Apapa led faction of the Labour Party (LP) have told Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the February 25, 2023, election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his LP counterpart, Peter Obi to join hands with President Bola Tinubu to develop Nigeria, if they truly love the country.

Ezeokenwa said the Supreme Court’s verdict on the petitions filed against Tinubu by Obi of LP and Atiku of PDP, showed that Tinubu won the February 25, 2023 presidential elections. According to him, “Tinubu should endeavour to implement at least 50 per cent of programmes in his development agenda.

“All post-primary elections bickerings which had in the past held the party to ransom, would no longer repeat themselves. The party, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, yesterday in Abuja, congratulated Tinubu for the victory at the apex court and urged him to be magnanimous in victory by inviting the party leadership as a partner in progress to an all inclusive government in order to move Nigeria forward. headtopics.com

“President Bola Tinubu’s victory at the Supreme Court on Thursday 26th October was not a fluke as he deployed all that was required to win an election. A two-term governor of Lagos State, the commercial capital of Nigeria is a man of many means that remains very focused on his long term ambition.

“Let us still believe in the democratic government, no matter what selfish politicians and cohorts hid in their stocks against the growth of democracy. “While we in the LP appeal to the losers, especially the PDP presidential candidate to toe the path of patriotism as democrats, we urge the winners to be more magnanimous in victory,since the government is for us all. “The country is moving forward with a speed of light, as we all join hands in patriotism with the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR to revive the nation’s economy.” headtopics.com

