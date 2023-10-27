Support Tinubu To Move Nigeria Forward, Group Urges Atiku, Obi

candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, not to leave the country because of the verdict of the Supreme Court which affirmed the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group which stated this during a unity rally to celebrate Tinubu’s victory at the apex court, implored the duo to join hands with the president to move the country forward. The coalition also called on all Nigerians to join in the Renewed Hope Agenda and trust the government to lead Nigeria into a promised land.

Members of the group, together with thousands of supporters of the governing party, marched from Eagle Square to the Supreme Court, carrying various banners and placards with inscriptions that shower praises on the judiciary for the pronouncement.

He noted that Atiku as a former vice president and Peter Obi as a former governor should not hesitate to give appropriate advice devoid of politics and self aggrandisement, even as he urged them to continue to encourage their supporters to embrace peace and tranquility.

Ogenyi said, “This victory is dedicated to God the Father and to the less privileged people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who voted and vehemently defended their votes believing in the capacity of His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the man anointed by God to take Nigeria to the promise land.“We are here today to celebrate the victory of democracy, social justice, equity and fairness. headtopics.com

