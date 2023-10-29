Beyond IReV, weshould pay attentionto integrity at polling stations– Adebayo

Prince Adewole Ebenezer Adebayo was the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 presidential election. Adebayo, in a recent interview with some journalists, bared his mind on some issues. Gbenga Aderanti was there. Excerpts.One thing we need to know in legislation is that legislators always like to solve new legislation with the problems of the past.

When you go through the filing proceedings and judgments of the court, you will find it hard to find one record where they say that in this particular unit, this was the result but because it wasn’t immediately transmitted to the INEC website, the result changed, I don’t think you will find anything like that. That isn’t the problem.

So, I think reform of character is what we are afraid of doing, and we want to be tweaking with technology. There are quite a lot of things to strip the president of. But who do you give it to? Remember that our founding fathers had expected that we would look for the best of the best among us and make him president, and that president is our Head of State so that he would think clearly for the country and he would be one of the most honorable men in our midst who is willing to take up the job. headtopics.com

So, if people are living according to good character, and they are worthy of the offices they are occupying and the oath of office they have taken, the system we have now will work. I think it is the quality of the character of our leadership is what we need to examine. It shouldn’t be a difficult role to fill if everyone is playing their roles.

The National Assembly has the power to oversee the INEC. It had the constitutional power to oversee the INEC. It has the power to approve the INEC emoluments and budget, including conducting a hearing to remove any INEC commissioners or national chairman who is not living up to his performance. So, I think the system is robust enough if we can have men and women of character to come and run the system. headtopics.com

