Consult Atiku, Obi’s blueprints to tackle Nigeria’s challenges

The South-West Zonal Secretary of SDP, Mr Femi Olaniyi, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday in Lagos, after the Supreme Court judgment on Thursday. Olaniyi noted that Tinubu needed ideas from his challengers to bring hope to the Nigerian masses. While congratulating Tinubu, he said with adequate counsels, Nigeria of everyone’s dreams would be realised. “There is no time for excuses at all.

”All the presidential aspirants should work together and be part of this government for the sake of the future of this country. “It is not compulsory for them to be directly part of Tinubu’s government but with ideas and advice, a new story can be written of Nigeria soon,” he said. He also urged all stakeholders to see the project of Nigeria as everyone’s business and not President Tinubu’s alone.

