Atiku, Obi can actualise presidential ambitions after Tinubu’s second term in 2031

Mr Ganduje says the judgement has laid to rest all claims by the opposition parties that the outcome of the presidential poll was manipulated in favour of Mr Tinubu.Mr Ganduje said this in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the judgement had laid to rest all claims by the opposition parties that the outcome of the presidential poll was manipulated in favour of Mr Tinubu. He said that the Supreme Court verdict would pave the way for Mr Tinubu to concentrate on implementing the Renewed Hope mandate of the APC for the benefit of Nigerians.

He called on the presidential candidates of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and that of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, to bury the hatchet. The APC national chairman specifically asked Atiku and Mr Obi to join hands with Mr Tinubu to reposition the country for sustainable growth and development. headtopics.com

“Nigeria belongs to all of us, it is our responsibility as patriots to pool our resources together to move the country forward,” he said.He congratulated both Atiku and Mr Obi for their dogged fight in extending the frontiers of our democracy and law.“There is still room for both Obi and Atiku to actualise their presidential aspiration after the second tenure of Tinubu in 2031,” Mr Ganduje said.

He called on Nigerians, irrespective of political leanings to rally round the president to ensure that he delivered more dividends of democracy and move the country on the path of sustainable progress. headtopics.com

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent governmentFor continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

Read more:

PremiumTimesng »

Supreme Court: Wait till 2031 for your ambition, Ganduje advises Atiku, ObiThe Nation Newspaper Supreme Court: Wait till 2031 for your ambition, Ganduje advises Atiku, Obi Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Supreme Court delivers judgment Thursday on Atiku, Obi’s appealsThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: Supreme Court delivers judgment Thursday on Atiku, Obi's appeals Read more ⮕

Atiku, Obi versus Tinubu: It’s judgment day todayThe Nation Newspaper Atiku, Obi versus Tinubu: It’s judgment day today Read more ⮕

Supreme Court: Don’t run away from Nigeria, group tells Atiku, ObiThe Nation Newspaper Supreme Court: Don't run away from Nigeria, group tells Atiku, Obi Read more ⮕

Keyamo to Atiku, Obi: call and congratulate President Tinubu now as ‘true patriots’The Nation Newspaper Keyamo to Atiku, Obi: call and congratulate President Tinubu now as ‘true patriots’ Read more ⮕

Supreme Court: Support Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Governor Otu tells Atiku, ObiThe Nation Newspaper Supreme Court: Support Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, Governor Otu tells Atiku, Obi Read more ⮕