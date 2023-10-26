BBNaija's Groovy, Uriel Open Up About Their ‘Relationship’

admitted that their entire love affair was nothing more than a well-crafted public relations strategy.

This revelation came to light during a candid interview conducted by Uriel herself, in which both Groovy and Uriel openly discussed the truth behind what appeared to be a budding romance. The whirlwind of rumours began a few days ago when videos and images of Groovy and Uriel engaged in a passionate kiss inside a car parked outside a nightclub went viral.The visual evidence ignited intense speculation about the nature of their relationship, leading many to believe that love had blossomed between them.However, the situation took a sour turn when Uriel was caught in a compromising position with actor Timini on the same eventful night.

These events raised questions about her motivations and led some to label her as "desperate" for her flirtatious interactions with various men, including a controversial live video session with social media personality, Very Dark Man.

