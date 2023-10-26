FAAN Conducts Bomb Threat Simulation Exercise At Lagos Airport

According to a press statement by the director, Public Affairs & Consumer Protection, FAAN, Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, the exercise was to access the level of preparedness of the Airport to respond to emergency.“A bomb threat simulation exercise was carried out to assess the level of preparedness of the Murtala Muhammed Airport to respond to emergency.

“The exercise took place during the checking- in of Ethiopian Airlines departing passengers. Evacuation of passengers from the hall was carried out successfully,” he stated.“The exercise was conducted at the baggage hall of International Terminal 1. Consequently, we advise that people should not panic but go about their activities as there is no cause for alarm,” he added.

