AFL: Wydad vs Enyimba still an open contest

But Attiyat Allah has warned his teammates they must be at their best against the People's Elephant. 'We secured a win in Nigeria, but nothing is guaranteed. There is 90 minutes ahead of us to seal our qualification.

'As I mentioned before, our primary and foremost focus is to make our fans happy. 'We are well of tournaments like these and need to achieve results that allow us to continue and reach the furthest point,' he said. The game will kick-off at 7pm Nigeria time.

