We Have No Data For Intervention Programmes

“We need to have data, we need to have a strategic plan… to be able to carry out our social investment programmes,” the minister said at the 29th Nigerian Economic Summit.

Represented by the national programme manager for At-risk Children Programme, Zaziha Sanusi Yusuf at the ministerial roundtable, Edu also said 21 million children in Nigeria are not registered at birth. Apart from that, she said 2.5 million children are unvaccinated from preventable diseases, creating fear about the health safety of many children in the country.

She made the disclosure at the just concluded 29th Nigerian Economic Summit during a ministerial roundtable on National Child Well-being in Abuja.Also, minister of education, Tahir Maman has said Nigeria currently has a deficit of 950,000 teachers and 20,000 classrooms, a situation that further compounds the many challenges facing the nation’s education. headtopics.com

Maman also said the federal government has gotten a $700 million World Bank support fund for adolescent girls in a learning and empowerment scheme, adding that the government would build 500 classrooms of various capacities in schools across the country from the funds.He said the minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy, Wale Edun confirmed the receipt of the funds.

Nigeria’s country representative, UNICEF, Ms Christian Munduate challenged the authorities to start building quality health and education for Nigerian children with more budget allocation to health.Banks in Nigeria can now refund and take customers seriously, write a review regarding your experience and watch their management take instant action. Start now. headtopics.com

Read more:

LeadershipNGA »

Reps probe $1.25 billion intervention fund in power sectorThe lawmakers noted that the FG made several financial interventions in the sector, yet Nigeria does not have adequate electricity supply. Read more ⮕

FG, states move to reinvent grassroots poverty interventionThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

Data Protection: Nigeria Becomes Global Privacy Assembly MemberAnalogously, a crucial metric for evaluating a nation’s level of data protection is the creation of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) pursuant to Read more ⮕

Poor awareness, ­manpower threaten data privacy in Nigeria, says OlatunjiThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

Decarbonising the future: Data connectivity ‘ll power global green hydrogenA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Nigeria earns accreditation into Global Privacy AssemblyNigeria has been admitted as a member of Global Privacy Assembly (GPA) . This is in recognition of its landmark achievements in the advancement of data privacy and protection. The Nigeria Data Protection Bill assented to by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was a major consideration in accrediting Nigeria as a member of the prestigious Assembly. Read more ⮕