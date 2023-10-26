Supreme Court: Don’t run away from Nigeria, group tells Atiku, Obi

A pro-democracy group, Coalition for Good Governance and Change Initiative (CGGCI) has appealed to the opposition presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (), Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi not to run away but stay in the country to join hands with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to build the country.

The advice came on the heels of reports that Atiku may be jetting out of the country following his defeat again at the apex court on Thursday. According to Ogenyi, “We wish to reiterate and call on all those who participated in the last Presidential election are welcome to join the new Nigeria of our dream, an egalitarian Nation where peace and justice shall reign.

“Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as a former Vice President and Mr Peter Obi as a former governor should not hesitate to give appropriate advice devoid of politics and self-aggrandisement. They should continue to reign on their supporters to embrace peace and tranquillity.“For now, the struggle for political power has ended for the duo but that does not mean they do not have opportunity in future. headtopics.com

“This victory is dedicated to God the Father and to the less privileged people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who voted and vehemently defended their votes believing in the capacity of His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the man anointed by God to take Nigeria to the promised land.

The group then called on all Nigerians to join President Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda” and trust his administration to lead the country to the promised land.

Read more:

TheNationNews »

“Supreme Court may send Atiku, Obi’s case against Tinubu back to Appeal Court”A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

We can’t go back to dark old days, Supreme Court tells AtikuThe Supreme Court said the attempt by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar to file fresh evidence against President Bola Tinubu would take Nigeria to the dark old days. Read more ⮕

Atiku vs Tinubu: Supreme court raises concern over 'conflicting letters' from CSUNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Supreme Court Fixes Date to Deliver Judgement in Atiku, Obi’s Appeals against TinubuA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Supreme Court to deliver final verdict in Atiku, Obi’s petitions Oct 26The Supreme Court has finally fixed Thursday, October 26, to deliver final judgements in the two surviving petitions challenging the legality or otherwise of the declaration of President Bola Tinubu as winner of the last presidential election. Read more ⮕

JUST-IN: Supreme Court To Decide Tinubu, Atiku, Obi's Fate October 26Atiku and Obi are challenging the declaration of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25 presidential Read more ⮕