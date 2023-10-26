Julie Coker hails Tinubu for appointing women into key positions

Chief Julie Coker, the Yeye Oba of Lagos and one of the first women in Broadcasting in Africa, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing women as Ministers and to other key positions.

Coker was speaking in her position as Matron of Media Women in Nigeria at the 12th African Icon and Stewardship Awards (AISA) Night, which took place at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos yesterday coincidentally, it was the birthday of Princess Lillian Odumosu, National President (NLCF), making it a double celebration attended by the cream of society in Lagos.

Despite heaping praise on the presidency for giving a pride of place to women, Coker vented the opinion that a woman as president would make a more meaningful contribution to Africa’s most populous nation. headtopics.com

‘A woman as President will be a breath of fresh air, a departure from the long endless torture of male rule this country has known since Independence,’ Chief Coker stated, drawing rousing applause from the audience.

The 83-year-old Chief Coker, a pioneer of women in media, has trained and mentored many of the well-known names in the Nigerian broadcasting space.

