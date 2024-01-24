16 Sacked PDP Lawmakers Denied Entry into Plateau State House of Assembly

Speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly, Gabriel Dewan of the Young People’s Party (YPP), as well as security operatives, yesterday, denied the 16 sacked Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers entry into the legislative complex in Jos. Only eight legislators recognised by the Appeal Court drove in convoy with Dewan into the premises located at the Old Government House within the capital for resumption of legislative business after weeks of recess.

The 16 affected lawmakers also drove in convoy, but they were stopped at the gate by security operatives, who teargassed them in the process. Speaking to journalists after, Dewan insisted that the sacked parliamentarians cannot resume sitting in defiance to law





