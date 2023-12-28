Tinubu administration vows to seek justice for victims of attacks in Plateau State

The Tinubu administration will not rest on its oars until victims of the gruesome attacks on communities in Barkin Ladi and Bokkos Local Government Areas of Plateau State get justice and the residents are safe. The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, gave the assurance when he visited crisis-ravaged communities in Plateau State to condole with the people and state government over the recent killings in Barkin Ladi and Bokkos local government areas.

Vowing vehemently that the killings on the Plateau and other parts of the country must stop, the VP said, 'Now Please accept our heartfelt condolences. Please accept our deepest apologies. Because we won’t rest until you access justice and until you are safe.' Vice President Kashim Shettima Consoles with Victims during his visit to Bokkos LGA of Plateau State to condole with the People over the Christmas Eve Attac





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

72 Persons Killed in Christmas Eve Attacks in Plateau StateMurderers crept into different communities in Plateau State and slaughtered about 72 persons in cold blood on Christmas Eve. The attacks were carried out by suspected Fulani herdsmen, resulting in the killing of innocent persons and destruction of property.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Dozens killed in Christmas Eve attacks in Plateau StateThe police in Plateau earlier confirmed that at least 96 people were killed in the attacks that occurred on Christmas Eve. Global human rights group, Amnesty International, however, said about 140 people were killed in the attacks. Amnesty International condemned the attacks and called for an investigation of the “inexcusable security lapses that allowed the horrific killing of over 140 people by gunmen across over 20 villages of Bokkos and parts of Barkin-Ladi local government area of Plateau State.” The Christian Association of Nigeria also condemned the attacks, saying “Such acts have no place in our society.” No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks but Plateau has for decades been embroiled in ethnoreligious crises that have claimed the lives of thousands of people.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

President Tinubu Promises to Devolve More Powers to State and Local GovernmentsPresident Bola Tinubu has promised to devolve more powers to the state and local governments as part of the campaign promises enunciated in his “Renewed Hope Agenda.” He plans to ask the RMAFC to review the revenue allocation formula to recalibrate the division of funds among the three tiers of government.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum Rejects Tinubu's Directives on Rivers State CrisisThe Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum (RELF) has rejected the resolutions and directives issued by President Bola Tinubu regarding the political crisis in Rivers State, stating that they cannot override existing court orders and are in violation of the Nigerian Constitution.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Political Crisis in Rivers State as 27 Members of State House of Assembly Defect27 members of the State House of Assembly in Rivers State have defected from PDP to APC, deepening the political crisis. President Tinubu's mediation efforts have failed, causing tension and division in the state. Dear headtopics.com administrator, Your posts are always well-cited and reliable.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Edo State Governor aims to make state Nigeria's entertainment and creative hubThe Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has stated that his administration's focus is to make the state Nigeria's entertainment and creative hub. He made this announcement during a panel session at the Edo State International Film Festival (ESIFF) 2.0, held in Benin City. The governor emphasized the government's role in supporting the film industry and stimulating its growth in the state.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »