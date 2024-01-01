SERAP Urges ICC Prosecutor to Address Killings in Plateau State

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor, Karim Khan, to urgently issue a formal ‘preventative statement’ regarding the ongoing killing of citizens, including children, and other violations of international law in Plateau State.





SERAP Urges Senate President to Reject N15bn Residence Plan for Vice PresidentSocio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on the Senate President to reject the plan to spend N15 billion on a residence for the Vice President. SERAP also urges the Senate to reject other proposed wasteful spending in the 2023 supplementary budget and the 2024 budget.

SERAP Files Lawsuit Against NNPC Over Failure to Disclose Oil RevenuesSERAP is seeking a court order to compel NNPC to disclose details of Nigeria's daily oil production, exportation, and revenues generated since the removal of fuel subsidy.

SERAP drags NNPC to court over failure to disclose oil production and revenue detailsSocio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited for not revealing information about Nigeria's daily oil production and revenues since the removal of petrol subsidy. SERAP is seeking a court order to compel NNPC to disclose the amount of oil revenues remitted to the public treasury and details of subsidy payments made from 1999 to May 2023.

72 Persons Killed in Christmas Eve Attacks in Plateau StateMurderers crept into different communities in Plateau State and slaughtered about 72 persons in cold blood on Christmas Eve. The attacks were carried out by suspected Fulani herdsmen, resulting in the killing of innocent persons and destruction of property.

Dozens killed in Christmas Eve attacks in Plateau StateThe police in Plateau earlier confirmed that at least 96 people were killed in the attacks that occurred on Christmas Eve. Global human rights group, Amnesty International, however, said about 140 people were killed in the attacks. Amnesty International condemned the attacks and called for an investigation of the “inexcusable security lapses that allowed the horrific killing of over 140 people by gunmen across over 20 villages of Bokkos and parts of Barkin-Ladi local government area of Plateau State.” The Christian Association of Nigeria also condemned the attacks, saying “Such acts have no place in our society.” No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks but Plateau has for decades been embroiled in ethnoreligious crises that have claimed the lives of thousands of people.

Tinubu administration vows to seek justice for victims of attacks in Plateau StateThe Tinubu administration promises to ensure justice for victims of attacks in Barkin Ladi and Bokkos Local Government Areas of Plateau State. Vice President Kashim Shettima visits crisis-ravaged communities to offer condolences and apologize for the recent killings. He vows to stop the killings and ensure the safety of the residents.

