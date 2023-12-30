Survivors and Eyewitnesses Share Horror Stories of Recent Terrorist Attacks in Plateau State

Survivors and eyewitnesses of the recent terrorist attacks in Plateau State have told tales of horror in the killings that have drawn general condemnation from within and outside the country.

LEADERSHIP Weekend recalls that for two days beginning on Christmas Eve, terrorists invaded about 20 communities in the local government areas of Plateau State, killing and maiming everybody within sight and burning down houses and other property in a well-coordinated attack that left nearly 200 people dead. The assistant youth leader, Maiyanga Community Bokkos local government area, Jeff Mato, told our correspondent that at about 5pm on Christmas Eve, he and others saw hundreds terrorists surrounding the neighbouring village of Darwat Hurun preparatory to invading the community. He said: “Before we knew what was happening, they (attackers) started coming toward my village, Maiyanga, to also attack us. By that time we were trying to see how they could repel the attack because there were no any security personnel on sight, the terrorists struck our villag





Dozens killed in Christmas Eve attacks in Plateau StateThe police in Plateau earlier confirmed that at least 96 people were killed in the attacks that occurred on Christmas Eve. Global human rights group, Amnesty International, however, said about 140 people were killed in the attacks. Amnesty International condemned the attacks and called for an investigation of the “inexcusable security lapses that allowed the horrific killing of over 140 people by gunmen across over 20 villages of Bokkos and parts of Barkin-Ladi local government area of Plateau State.” The Christian Association of Nigeria also condemned the attacks, saying “Such acts have no place in our society.” No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks but Plateau has for decades been embroiled in ethnoreligious crises that have claimed the lives of thousands of people.

