Tze Yong says his mental and physical resilience severely tested against Shifeng

It’s a stretch: If Ng Tze Yong plays in the Hylo Open in Germany this week, it wil be his sixth straight tournament since the Asian Games in Hangzhou last month. — AFP

A tense Tze Yong had resorted to getting quick points and never really followed a game plan against Li Shifeng of China and succumbed to a 17-21, 12-21 defeat in a 47-minute men’s singles clash. “I was a little nervous and wanted to get easy points and tried to play every shot perfect,” said Tze Yong.

“I might be going to Hylo Open (in Germany starting tomorrow) but I don’t think I have much time (to prepare). I just need a good rest to fight again next week.” Despite freezing again at the crucial stage in Rennes, Tze Yong can still walk tall as he has been playing non-stop badminton for five consecutive weeks since the Asiad in Hangzhou. headtopics.com

It was Tze Yong’s first final in a super 500 tournament of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) world tour but it was also the event that compatriot Lee Zii Jia found his mojo. Should the Johor-born shuttler decide to play at the Hylo Open as scheduled, he will be playing in his sixth consecutive week and this will put his mental and physical strengths to test.Men’s singles: Li Shifeng (Chn) bt Ng Tze Yong (Mas) 21-17, 21-12; Jonatan Christie (Ina) bt Loh Kean Yew (Sin) 21-18, 21-13.

Women’s singles: Tai Tzu-ying (Tpe) bt Aya Ohori (Jpn) 22-20, 10-21, 22-20; Chen Yufei (Chn) bt He Bingjiao (Chn) 22-20, 19-21, 21-9.

