RM5 meals a casualty of inflation

A customer seen choosing dishes for the Rahmah Menu at Nor Azlina Abd Rahman's shop in Bandar Baru Uda. — THOMAS YONG/The Star

“I started offering the Menu Rahmah some time in July before stopping it early last month as I could no longer bear the losses. Sahul said while he wished to continue on for those in need, he can no longer do so in this current economic situation.

“One way the government could help is by giving special subsidies. At least, this way, those offering the menu will not feel too burdened and will be motivated to continue,” he said. “Most businesses drop the Menu Rahmah due to the rising cost of ingredients but in my case, I did so because there was no demand for it,” he said, adding that he was puzzled by this as his restaurant was located near several factories in Pasir Gudang. headtopics.com

