In the spotlight: Sultan Abdullah sharing a light moment with Chan while His Majesty was giving a speech at the gala dinner for the 60th anniversary of Universiti Malaya’s Chinese Studies Department at Dewan Tunku Canselor in Kuala Lumpur.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah said universities played a pivotal role in shaping the future of Malaysia. His Majesty said the 60-year milestone achieved by the department would not have been possible without the support from the university and the Chinese community.

“Achieving this milestone would definitely not have been possible without the firm support and empowerment provided by the management of both the faculty and university,” said His Majesty.MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, former MCA president Tan Sri Liow Tiong Lai, scholars, students, retired lecturers and staff, were among the guests at the gala dinner. headtopics.com

“You have sent your best youths to the university, provided scholarships, accepted students as your interns, provided generous research grants for academics and funded a variety of projects over the past six decades.

Following the royal address, the King was gifted an artwork depicting Robinson Falls in Cameron Highlands.Prof Cheng is a Malaysian artist known for transforming majestic landscapes onto canvas. The aim was to strengthen the learning of the Chinese language; research and promote Chinese culture; and facilitate the exchange of cultures among ethnic groups. headtopics.com

He spoke of how he had personally chosen a course – the History of Chinese Literature – that was taught in Malay, during his time as a student in the department.“I spent one year looking for all the terminologies to translate classical Chinese books we were assigned to read into Bahasa Melayu,” he said, adding that this experience served him well during his time as an MP.

