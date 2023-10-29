HEAD TOPICS

Unique system of monarchy

 / Source: staronline

The Banyumas City Police have discovered that the glass flooring on a bridge that shattered at a tourist destination in the Limpakuwus pine forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java, Indonesia, on Wednesday was extremely thin, measuring only 1.2cm.

Source

staronline

MALAYSIA’S system of an elected, rotational monarchy at the federal level is unique and one of a kind in the world.

Its mystique and majesty were witnessed last Friday when the Conference of Rulers elected the Sultan of Johor as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Sultan of Perak as the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Malaysia Headlines

Read more:staronline »

Smart padi field project set to growThe Banyumas City Police have discovered that the glass flooring on a bridge that shattered at a tourist destination in the Limpakuwus pine forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java, Indonesia, on Wednesday was extremely thin, measuring only 1.2cm. Read more ⮕

Water surge: Bomba advises public to be on high alert with onset of monsoonThe Banyumas City Police have discovered that the glass flooring on a bridge that shattered at a tourist destination in the Limpakuwus pine forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java, Indonesia, on Wednesday was extremely thin, measuring only 1.2cm. Read more ⮕

Former Singapore president Halimah Yacob awarded Order of Temasek for lifetime of devoted, distinguished serviceThe Banyumas City Police have discovered that the glass flooring on a bridge that shattered at a tourist destination in the Limpakuwus pine forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java, Indonesia, on Wednesday was extremely thin, measuring only 1.2cm. Read more ⮕

Singapore’s unemployment rate increasesThe Banyumas City Police have discovered that the glass flooring on a bridge that shattered at a tourist destination in the Limpakuwus pine forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java, Indonesia, on Wednesday was extremely thin, measuring only 1.2cm. Read more ⮕

Man City wary of Rashford threat despite poor form, Walker says before derbyMANCHESTER, Oct 28 ― Marcus Rashford remains a dangerous opponent despite the Manchester United forward's underwhelming form this season, Manchester City captain Kyle... Read more ⮕

Man City wary of underperforming Rashford’s threat ahead of derbyThe 25-year-old has struggled for form for the record 20-time Premier League champions this season. Read more ⮕