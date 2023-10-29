Unique system of monarchy

MALAYSIA’S system of an elected, rotational monarchy at the federal level is unique and one of a kind in the world.

Its mystique and majesty were witnessed last Friday when the Conference of Rulers elected the Sultan of Johor as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Sultan of Perak as the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

