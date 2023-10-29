PM in S’pore for leaders’ retreat

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is in Singapore to attend the 10th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat.

“Both leaders will also witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in the field of entrepreneurship and a side letter to improve provisions of the Third Malaysia-Singapore Business Development Fund (MSBDF).Anwar is accompanied by several ministers including Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir.

Wisma Putra said Anwar is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam at Istana Singapura. “In the economic aspect, Malaysia and Singapore are each other’s second largest trading partners, with a total trade value of RM368.19bil in 2022, reflecting a 37.6% increase compared to the trade value in 2021,” it added. headtopics.com

In June, Onn Hafiz told the state assembly that both countries agreed to create a special task force to study the establishment of the SEZ. He said recently that with the SEZ, Johor could become the next Shenzhen, a global centre in technology, research, manufacturing, business and economics, finance, tourism and transportation in China.

