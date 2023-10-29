Read all about Anwar’s remarkable political journey

Celebrating Anwar’s triumphs: Anwar and Dr Wan Azizah together with Trowell (left) during the book launch in Kuala Lumpur. — MUHAMAD SHAHRIL ROSLI/The Star

KUALA LUMPUR: Long-standing rivalries and political treachery that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim went through in his journey to becoming Prime Minister have been chronicled in a book by an Australian lawyer.

“This is my fourth book (on Anwar’s political saga) and the climax of the roller-coaster journey of what I have witnessed of him,” said Mark Trowell KC of Anwar’s Triumphs – The Ascent of Malaysia’s Tenth Prime Minister Against All Odds, who added that the story of Anwar’s “remarkable journey” must be told. headtopics.com

“The book brings back memories, both bad and good. It is a contemporary account of events before memories become foggy,” said Trowell, who was an international observer during Anwar’s legal fight against his alleged political persecution.

“Who would have foreseen that someone who had so many setbacks and spent more than 10 years in jail would now be a Prime Minister?” he asked.“The Prime Minister could not have done what he did without his wife’s support. That is why this power couple is pictured on the front cover of the book,” he said.The book also narrated the events that transpired when Anwar and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad joined hands and triumphed in the 2018 general election. headtopics.com

“I am a cartoonist. I hope Anwar will let me contribute as a cartoonist,” he quipped. He also narrated why and how he drew the cartoons which became popular throughout the Reformasi period.“When the men came to arrest him, Anwar said ‘don’t arrest my men, arrest me as I am the leader’,” Zunar recounted.

