Resident Evil Village now available on the Apple App Store globally

As previously teased, Resident Evil Village has finally arrived on the Apple App Store just in time for Halloween tomorrow. Mind you, this is not some mobile version of the game but a full-fledged one.

There are a couple of things to take note of before you can happily play the game on your iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max and other compatible iPad devices. Like most mobile games, you will need an internet connection to play, keyboard and mouse are not supported (but you can pair with a controller like a PS5 DualSense), and a part of the base game is free to play until a certain point.

In-app purchases are present such as buying the whole campaign and among other features and extra in-game items. The Winters' Expansion which comes with a bonus outfit is also another in-app purchase. Keep in mind that in-app purchases cannot be shared with Family Sharing members and can only be used by the select Apple ID. headtopics.com

The game file size is 1.37GB and there are even achievements to complete on the Game Center. To celebrate the launch, you can buy it and save up to 60% until 20 November 2023. Have a blast and Happy Halloween.

