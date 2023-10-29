Anthropologist shares warm memories of Pulai Hakka village first visited 45 years ago

KUALA LUMPUR: Sharon A. Carstens was greeted by friendly villagers when she first stepped foot in a Chinese Hakka village in Pulai 45 years ago.

“As I was talking to a shopkeeper, a young woman came in (to the shop) and said she was going to visit her family nearby and asked if I wanted to join her. She said I could jump into the back of her truck.

“I was looking for a village because I wanted to live with the villagers and get to know them better,” she said, adding she was then told of this Hakka village in Kelantan.On arriving at the village, she said she was offered accommodation by a villager and stayed for a year. headtopics.com

“It has changed a lot with the construction of more shops and houses, and the people are more proud off their Hakka identity,” she said. “Now, they are so proud of being Hakkas, and they even set up a website to promote the culture,” she added.

Carstens has published eight papers about her research and experiences in Pulai, the town and its people.

