Security forces on alert as Filipinos vote in village polls

Police on crowd control duty guide voters as they arrive to vote for the nationwide village and youth representative elections in Manila. (AFP pic)

In the latest incident two people were killed outside a polling station on the restive island of Mindanao, police said as voting got underway. While villages are the lowest-level government unit, the council posts are hotly contested because they are used by political parties to cultivate grassroots networks and build a support base for local and general elections.

In the capital Manila, voters waited in long lines to cast their ballots at schools being used as polling venues. Two people were killed and five others were wounded Monday outside a polling station in Maguindanao del Norte province on Mindanao, police said. headtopics.com

Two schools to be used as polling stations in Maguindanao del Norte were also deliberately set on fire on Saturday, Commission on Elections chairman George Garcia told reporters Sunday. Previous police data showed eight people had been killed and seven injured in poll-related violence between August 28 and October 25.More than 67 million people are registered to vote in the elections that President Ferdinand Marcos described Monday as “very important” for higher-level politicians.

“If other barangays tell you ‘I will deliver 350 votes for you in my barangay’, rest assured, you will get 350. That’s why the result is very important.”

