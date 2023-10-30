Netizens React To Lulu Hypermarket Setia Alam & Giant Mall Kelana Jaya Closures

Facebook page Malaysia Shopping Mall shared the news in a post which included a couple of screenshots from the WhatsApp group, Giant Cust Hyper Kelana Jaya. A group member clarified some questions regarding the closure. According to the Giant Mall staff members, the store will officially close down on 30th November 2023.The staff members said the land had been bought to make space for a condominium.

According to the New Straits Times, the developer who brought over Giant Mall was UEM Sunrise Berhad. The news outlet reported the RM155 million deal in June and added that the land area has been earmarked for a mixed-use development featuring retail and residential components. The new development is targeted for 2025 and has a gross development value of RM1.1 billion.

The Facebook post also mentioned the closure of Lulu Hypermarket in Setia City Mall in Setia Alam. The hypermarket officially closed its doors last week on 22nd October, but the official Lulu Hypermarket Facebook page mentioned that they are only relocating. While unconfirmed, an AEON supermarket will succeed Lulu Hypermarket in Setia City Mall. headtopics.com

