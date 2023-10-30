New processor could feature 12-core CPU and 18-core GPU

Looks like Apple’s Scary Fast event could get more interesting. According to a credible source, the details for the M3 chips have been leaked. That said, what should you know about it?

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple could launch the new 24-inch iMac alongside the upgraded MacBook Pros featuring the M3 series chips. Mark also suggested the standard M3 chip could run an 8-core CPU/10-core GPU like the M2. Meanwhile, the Pro variant could launch with multiple setups - 12-core CPU/18-core GPU and 14-core CPU/20-core GPU.

In addition, the Max version could sport a 16-core CPU and either 32 or 40 GPU cores. We have yet to confirm other details on the subject. Fortunately, we don’t have to wait longer for the confirmation as the event is happening tonight. headtopics.com

What are your thoughts on this news? Stay tuned for more information and updates like this at TechNave!