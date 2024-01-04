Proton Achieves Highest Sales Since 2012

Proton has announced that it sold 12,711 units in December 2023, bringing the national automaker’s final sales tally for the year to 154,611 units (domestic and export), a 9.3% increase over the previous year. The numbers are good enough to maintain its second-place ranking in overall sales for the year, making it the fifth consecutive year it has accomplished the feat. The company calculates its market share to be 19.

4% on the back of an improved total industry volume estimated at 794,948 units, which is approximately 10.3% more than 2022’s TIV. The sales growth last year was powered by a rebound in demand for the PIES models (Persona, Iriz, Exora, and Saga), with Saga being the best-selling model for the brand, selling 70,184 units, its best performance since 2012





