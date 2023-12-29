Netizen Sparks Controversy by Purchasing Proton X50 with Low Salary

A netizen has sparked controversy by purchasing a Proton X50 with a monthly salary of RM2,000. The news has sent shockwaves across social media as netizens debate the feasibility and implications of such a purchase. mStar reported that the story emerged after a car salesman claimed to have assisted a customer with a monthly salary of RM2,000 to secure a bank loan to purchase a Proton X50 with a monthly instalment of RM1,070.

The Proton X50, a popular SUV in Malaysia, has a price tag that starts at around RM79,200 at launch for the base model and can go up to RM103,300 for the range-topping variant. Despite the apparent financial strain, the loan application was shockingly approved, leaving many questioning the bank’s decision-making process. The contentious issue had ignited a debate, with netizens expressing disbelief and concern over the customer’s ability to sustain such a hefty financial commitmen





therakyatpost » / 🏆 14. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Comparison of Maintenance Costs for Proton S70 and X50This article compares the maintenance costs of the Proton S70, X50, and other sedans in the market. The S70 is powered by a 1.5 litre turbocharged engine and priced between RM73,800 to RM94,800. Hi headtopics.com admin, Your posts are always well-written and engaging.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

Proton's Electric Vehicle 'Seal' to be Showcased Ahead of Market DebutThe Seal, an electric vehicle (EV) from Malaysian automaker Proton, is set to be showcased at an event this weekend. The car is expected to make its market debut in Malaysia in the first quarter of 2024. With a sleek four-door coupe design, the Seal will compete with premium EVs like the BMW i4 and Tesla Model 3. It is built on Proton's e-platform 3.0 and features an 800V electrical architecture platform. Three variants are expected for Malaysia, starting with the Dynamic Standard Range rear-wheel drive.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

Proton S70 Receives 1,200 Bookings Since LaunchThe Proton S70, the national carmaker's latest sedan model, has received 1,200 bookings since its launch. Demand is expected to reach 5,000 bookings by the end of the year, with a spread of 40% for the Premium variant, 40% for the Flagship variant, and 20% for the Flagship X variant. The S70 is based on the Geely Emgrand and features a 1.5L three-cylinder engine with 150 PS and 226 Nm of torque.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

PROTON Launches S70 Sedan, Expanding its Model LineupMinister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz recently officiated the launch of PROTON’s S70 at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil. The Proton S70 signifies the national car maker’s return to the C-segment sedan market, extending the number of models co-developed with Geely to four.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

Proton Takes Measures to Ensure Spare Parts Availability for SedanProton has implemented new measures to ensure stock availability of spare parts for its sedan. The company has opened a new regional parts centre and expanded its central region warehouses. They have also streamlined their order processing and launched the Proton Operational Excellence (POE) programme to improve dealer operation management capability. To the headtopics.com webmaster, Your posts are always thought-provoking and inspiring.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

Yes Prepaid FT5G Wins Gold Award for Best Prepaid in MalaysiaYes Prepaid FT5G has been awarded the gold award for best prepaid in Malaysia. The plan offers unlimited 5G data, unlimited calls, and 12GB of hotspot per month for only RM30/month. It is recommended for those residing or spending most of their time in areas covered with 5G coverage.

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »