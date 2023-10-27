Missing woman found dead in car at Sungai Buloh rest stop

PETALING JAYA: A woman who had been reported missing by family members two days prior was found dead in a car.

On Friday (Oct 27), Petaling Jaya OCPD Asst Comm Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said the body was found at the parking lot of the Sungai Buloh overhead bridge restaurant. The police were notified at 10.50am.Identification found on the body linked her to a missing person's report lodged on Oct 25 in Taman Kepong.

