Indonesia sentences Iranian drug gang to death

JAKARTA: An Indonesian court today handed death sentences to eight Iranian drug traffickers found guilty of smuggling more than 300kg of crystal meth into the Southeast Asian country.

Indonesia has some of the world’s toughest anti-drug laws but has held off conducting executions for several years. A judge in Banten province on Java Island ordered that all eight men be executed by firing squad for the gang’s role in smuggling 319kg of the illegal drug.

Uli Purnama addressed the defendants individually, ruling each one had been “convincingly proven guilty of committing intentionally a criminal act … as an intermediary in the transaction of Class 1 narcotics”.The judge said all eight were found trying to smuggle the drugs through the Indian Ocean to Java, Indonesia’s most populated island, before being caught in February at a port in Banten. headtopics.com

A year earlier, eight Taiwanese smugglers were sentenced to death after being caught with around a tonne of crystal meth. Several foreign traffickers have been executed by firing squad, including Australians Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran in 2015 – a case that sparked diplomatic outrage and a call to abolish the death penalty.Subscribe to our newsletter and get news delivered to your mailbox.

Read more:

fmtoday »

Iranian court orders US to pay damages over failed 1980 rescue opThe suit follows several multi-billion dollar compensation awards against Tehran by US courts. Read more ⮕

US carries out strikes against Iranian targets in SyriaThe strikes reportedly targeted two storage facilities owned by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Read more ⮕

Rate hike wagers take hold in Southeast Asia after Indonesia’s hikeTraders are pricing a roughly one in five chance that Bank Negara Malaysia will hike interest rates. Read more ⮕

6.1 magnitude quake jolts East IndonesiaMaybank has announced that it will be introducing Secure2u activation via its ATMs (automated teller machines) beginning Oct 31, with users required to make an in-person visit for first-time and new device activations. Read more ⮕

Pelancong Wanita Maut Selepas Jambatan Kaca Di Indonesia Tiba-tiba PecahSeorang saksi di tempat kejadian yang dikenali sebagai Sunarto berkata, dia mendengar bunyi letupan saat lantai kaca di jambatan setinggi kira-kira 15 meter itu pecah. Read more ⮕

Infinix Zero 30 4G Launched In Indonesia With Several Differences Compared To 5G VersionLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals Read more ⮕