Man drowns, another goes missing after sea chase off Semporna

KOTA KINABALU: A man has gone missing while another drowned in an attempt to evade capture by maritime officials in Semporna district on Friday (Oct 27).According to Sabah Fire and Rescue Department assistant operations director Hamsa Isnurdini, their vessel capsized when high waves struck it during the chase.He said firemen received a call about a missing person after the incident at 2.19pm.

"We were told that a man went missing during the marine operation, while one died," Hamsa said in a statement."All four men in the boat were thrown overboard when the waves hit," he said.

