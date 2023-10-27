Ford expects US$1.3bil hit from US strike, withdraws 2023 outlook

Ford prioritised restoring operations after agreeing to a 25% wage increase to settle the UAW labour contract disputes. (AP pic)

NEW YORK: Ford on Thursday said the need to restore manufacturing operations outweighed the additional costs to sweeten a labour contract to end a strike that has cost it some US$1.3 billion. “The important thing for us was to get back to work and get the factories running again,” said Ford chief financial officer John Lawler, a day after the company announced a tentative agreement with the United Auto Workers to end the nearly six-week strike.

Ford was the first of Detroit’s “Big Three” to reach a tentative agreement with the UAW, with both General Motors and Stellantis still facing a stoppage. The agreement, which includes a 25% wage increase for hourly employees, followed a UAW walkout that took down three key company plants responsible for many of Ford’s most profitable vehicles.Lawlers’s remarks came as Ford reported third quarter profits of US$1.2 billion, translating into a per share results that missed analyst estimates. Revenues rose 10% to US$43. 8 billion. headtopics.com

One factor in the disappointing earnings was a US$100 million hit from a strike begun near the end of the quarter. The profit impact will be much greater in the fourth quarter, where the bulk of the 80,000 vehicles lost to the strike was felt, according to Lawler.The company isn’t sure how quickly it will be able to ramp back up the struck plants. Lawler cited the risk of “obsolescence” and difficulties with suppliers, who may need to hire new staff.Prior to Wednesday’s labor deal, Ford executives had said the company was at its absolute limit in terms of the contract.

