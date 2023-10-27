Flight attendant wowed by HK actor Tony Leung Ka Fai's attitude in real life

A flight attendant has praised Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Ka Fai for his exceptional manners and character while onboard a flight. Photos: Gracie Zz/XiaohongshuA stewardess on a private jet recently detailed her encounter with acclaimed Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Ka Fai and said that she was deeply impressed by his exceptional manners and character.

Sharing more about her experience on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu, the flight attendant wrote: “I always feel that Hong Kong actors are very distant. However, (Leung's) courtesy and sophistication left me – someone who has met many celebrities – truly surprised."

She added:"(Leung) didn’t inconvenience the flight attendants in any way and was even eager to help us out in the kitchen.”According to the stewardess, most passengers who board private jets are wealthy people who value privacy and confidentiality. However, the actor personally agreed to take photos, as reported byLeung is known to be approachable and accommodating. Even during his personal time, he never turns down requests for photos from enthusiastic fans. headtopics.com

In 2019, Leung made headlines after it was revealed that he had been driving their family maid Delia – who was diagnosed with cervical cancer – to the hospital every day for treatment. Delia has since recovered.

