Mazda CX-5 Facelift Launch Date Confirmed

The wait for the Mazda CX-5 facelift continues, but it looks like we won’t be waiting for much longer. In December last year, it was reported that the refreshed C-segment SUV would make itsBermaz Motor has confirmed the official launch date of the facelifted CX-5 on Mazda Malaysia’s social media pages. This post has been updated accordingly. Visual changes that mark out the facelifted CX-5 include redesigned headlamps with a more expressive dual-element LED DRL light signature.

The grille also gets a 3D-effect mesh insert and a revised lower surround that is thicker and no longer cuts into the light clusters. Elsewhere, the taillights have also been reshaped and mimic the light signature seen at the front, with other notable revisions being reflectors that are placed slightly further away from the exhaust outlets. The bumper is also new and has a simpler design that sees the omission of the corner fog lamps, while new alloy wheel designs have been introduced. Inside, the updated CX-5 doesn’t look that much different, retaining the same dashboard layout and controls as befor





paultan » / 🏆 22. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mazda Launches Updated CX-3 for 2024 Model Year in MalaysiaMazda distributor in Malaysia, Bermaz Motor Trading has launched the updated Mazda CX-3 for the 2024 model year, bringing 1.5 litre and 2.0 litre engine choices across three variants. The line-up is comprised of the 1.5G 2WD Plus at, the B-segment crossover for Malaysia continues to be fully imported from Thailand, and as the slight change in variant names suggest, there are equipment updates as the CX-3 Plus variants now replace the Core variants of before. All three variants for the CX-3 continue to be powered by naturally aspirated petrol engines, starting with the 1.5G 2WD Plus that gets the 1.5 litre Skyactiv-G naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 114 hp at 6,000 rpm and 149 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, while the 2.0G 2WD Plus and 2.0 2WD High both get the 2.0 litre Skyactiv-G petrol NA engine that outputs 154 hp at 6,000 rpm and 206 Nm at 2,800 rpm.The 2024 CX-3 drives the front wheels via the Skyactiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission, and now steering wheel-mounted shift paddles are offered across all three variants of the CX-3

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

Leaked Document Reveals Details of 2024 Mazda CX-5 Variants in MalaysiaA leaked internal document provides information about the five variants of the 2024 Mazda CX-5 that will be sold in Malaysia, including updates and changes in design and features.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

Honda Malaysia to Launch e:HEV RS Hybrid in Early 2022Honda Malaysia is set to release the e:HEV RS hybrid in early 2022, with pricing details to be announced later. The hatchback variant will not receive the recently-introduced features. The company has already received over 2,000 bookings and aims to achieve around 1,000 sales per month. The sedan and hatchback share the same engines, including a 1.5 litre DOHC i-VTEC four-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor for the e:HEV variant.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

HWC Coffee and Kinohimitsu Launch Innovative Beverage CreationsHWC Coffee partners with Kinohimitsu to introduce Coco-Nest Americano and Coco-Nest Caffe-latte, combining coffee with bird's nest and coconut water for a unique blend of flavors and textures.

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ - 🏆 19. / 53 Read more »

Kia to Launch Electric SUV EV9 in MalaysiaKia is set to introduce the Kia EV9, its third fully electric model, in Malaysia. The EV9 features a bold boxy design and offers up to 7 seats. The GT-Line model comes with a 6-seat configuration. Different versions of the EV9 are available globally with various battery options.

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »

DE-CIX Malaysia and Digital Penang Launch Penang IX for Digital ConnectivityDE-CIX Malaysia and Digital Penang have successfully launched the Penang IX powered by DE-CIX (PIX), an initiative aimed to reshape the digital landscape of the region. As a central hub for data exchange, PIX is set to play a pivotal role in advancing the digital transformation goals of the Penang state government.

Source: DNewsAsia - 🏆 23. / 51 Read more »