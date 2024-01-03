Honda Malaysia to Launch e:HEV RS Hybrid in Early 2022

The e:HEV RS hybrid will be available later in early 2022, with pricing to be announced then. Unlike the four-door, the hatch does not get the recently-introducedAll prices are on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of the sales and service tax (SST) rebate, a five-year unlimited-mileage warranty and five times free labour for servicing. The e:HEV also gets an eight-year, unlimited-mileage warranty for its lithium-ion battery.

To date, Honda Malaysia has received over 2,000 bookings since the company opened orders; it’s also targeting around 1,000 sales a month. The engines are also shared with the sedan, with the conventional petrol unit being a 1.5 litre DOHC i-VTEC four-cylinder, producing 121 PS at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm. It is mated to the usual CVT, with drive sent to the front wheels. As for the e:HEV, that car is powered by a 109 PS/253 Nm electric motor, juiced by a Atkinson-cycle version of the 1.5 litre mil





Honda Malaysia Unveils All-New CR-V with Increased Space and Hybrid VariantHonda Malaysia has launched the all-new CR-V, a sixth-generation family SUV with increased space, practicality, and a new hybrid variant. The SUV will be available in four petrol variants and a range-topping hybrid variant. Prices start from RM 139,912 for the base variant.

Italcham Malaysia Promotes Trade and Investment Services between Malaysia and ItalyItalcham Malaysia collaborates with over 80 Italian commerce chambers worldwide and plays a crucial role in bilateral cooperation. They provide business support services to Italian companies seeking to launch their businesses, invest in Malaysia, and advocate for members with government agencies. Italcham Malaysia also organizes cultural events to promote “Made in Italy” products and facilitate business connections for its Chamber members.

Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS Malaysia) Faces Legal Action from McDonald’s MalaysiaBoycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS Malaysia), a grassroots movement standing in solidarity with Palestinian rights, is being sued by McDonald’s Malaysia. The fast-food chain's licensee in Malaysia, Gerbang Alaf Restaurants, issued a legal notice and statement of claim to BDS Malaysia, demanding the cessation of activities that harm McDonald’s reputation. BDS Malaysia is accused of making libellous statements on various online platforms.

– initial spec details, four variants, 1.5L S, E, V AWD turbo, 2.0L e:HEV RS hybridAhead of the sixth-generation Honda CR-V‘s Malaysian launch, which is expected later this month, Honda Malaysia has been previewing the SUV via a series of customer showcases at selected dealerships across the country. The previews, …

Hotels in Malaysia see concerts as boon for businessMalaysian hotel operators recognize the economic benefits of concerts and urge the government to attract international performers.

MIMOS Addresses Concerns about National Digital Identity Initiative in MalaysiaMIMOS, the key implementor of the National Digital Identity initiative in Malaysia, has addressed concerns about potential security risks. MyDigital ID is an online system that verifies and authenticates identification in the digital age, acting as an extension to the myKad. The unified National Digital ID eliminates the need for multiple accounts when accessing online government platforms.

