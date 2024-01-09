Kia to Launch Electric SUV EV9 in Malaysia

Kia is expected to launch its third fully electric model, the Kia EV9, in Malaysia soon. The EV9 stands out for its bold boxy design and offers up to 7 seats. This particular unit is a right-hand drive model, but features may differ from the actual car for the Malaysian market. The Kia EV9 GT-Line model comes with a 6-seat configuration without swivel seats for the second row. Globally, there are several versions of the EV9 with different battery options.





